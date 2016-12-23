Madrid to face Sevilla in Round of 16 of Copa del Rey

MADRID — Real Madrid will play Sevilla in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey in a rematch of the European Super Cup final, while defending champion Barcelona will face Athletic Bilbao in a rematch of the Copa final two seasons ago.

Madrid defeated Sevilla in extra time to win the Super Cup four months ago. The teams are only four points apart atop the Spanish league, with Madrid first and Sevilla third. Both made it to the knockout round of the Champions League.

Sevilla lost last season's Copa final to Barcelona, which is seeking its third straight title in Spain's second-most important club competition. Barcelona won its record 28th Copa title last season, when Madrid was disqualified in the opening round for fielding an ineligible player.

Atletico Madrid will play Las Palmas, the team it defeated 1-0 last weekend in its final Spanish league game of the year.

Valencia, still struggling under coach Cesare Prandelli, will meet Celta Vigo, while Villarreal plays against Real Sociedad. Villarreal is fourth in the Spanish league, one spot ahead of Real Sociedad.

The two second-division clubs in the draw, Cordoba and Alcorcon, will get to play each other.

Deportivo La Coruna faces Alaves and Osasuna meets Eibar.

The first-leg matches will be played in the first week of January.