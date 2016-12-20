Mahinmi to miss six weeks with knee procedure

WASHINGTON — Wizards centre Ian Mahinmi will undergo treatment on his knees and is expected to miss six weeks.

The team announced the treatment Tuesday after Mahinmi consulted with Dr. James Andrews and Wizards head physician Wiemi Douoguih.

Mahinmi will undergo platelet-rich plasma treatment on both knees. He had surgery to repair a partially torn medial meniscus in his left knee Oct. 15. During his rehabilitation process, he aggravated patellar tendinitis and suffered a bone bruise in his left knee.

Washington signed Mahinmi to a $64 million, four-year contract in the off-season. He has only played 14 minutes in one game so far this season.