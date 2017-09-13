ST. LOUIS — Rookie Tyler Mahle threw five innings, Eugenio Suarez hit a grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Jesse Winker added a home run and Joey Votto had two hits and drove in a run for the Reds, who had lost four of their last five games.

The Cardinals had won four straight and eight of nine.

Mahle (1-2) tossed allowed four hits, striking out four and walking three in earning his first major league win. The right-hander, who was making his fourth career start, threw 100 pitches and was able to strand eight runners.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (0-1), also a rookie right-hander, allowed three runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.