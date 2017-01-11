SWANSEA, Wales — Swansea has added former France defensive midfielder Claude Makelele to the struggling Premier League club's coaching staff.

Makelele worked with recently-appointed Swansea manager Paul Clement as player at Chelsea and a coach at Paris Saint-Germain.

Swansea is next-to-last in the Premier League standings, one point from safety heading into Saturday's game against Arsenal.

Makelele's only experience as a head coach at French club Bastia lasted less than six months before being fired after winning only two games.

As technical director at Monaco, Makelele also lasted only six months before leaving the job in June.