Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter

OTTAWA — It’s a pretty good bet that of the thousands of people who exploded in cheers when Brooke Henderson tapped in her birdie putt on her 18th hole, less than, say, seven or eight actually knew who was leading the tournament.

Henderson’s four on the par-5 ninth Friday pushed her just inside the cutline at the CP Women’s Open, allowing the Brooke-a-palooza to continue for two more days.

Make no mistake: there are two tournaments going on here at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. There’s the one Henderson is playing, which is attracting pretty much every resident of Smiths Falls and a healthy chunk of Ottawa. Then there’s the one being led by In Gee Chun, who sits at 8 under, nine shots better than Henderson.

Yes, it’s Chun who leads, but it’s the 19-year-old Henderson who is the star attraction.

“I'm really happy,” gushed Henderson after her round. “It looks like I'm going to be playing the weekend. Hopefully I can shoot under par the next two days and finish a little higher.”

Normally, Henderson would be less than excited about sitting in a tie for 59th after 36 holes; in fact, she’d be a little upset at herself. But this is anything but normal. In fact, it’s nuts, completely over-the-top crazy.

Massive galleries lined entire holes, six and seven deep, just to catch a glimpse of their hero. They cheered, and applauded her on every tee and green, and sometimes in between. There were scores of Brooke’s Brigade T-shirts, with the posse seeming to grow as each hole went on.

At one point, while Henderson, and playing partners Cristie Kerr and So Yeon Ryu, walked along the fairway to play their next shots, a group of sponsors appeared in the mass of Bytowners and started throwing T-shirts into the crowd, as if this was halftime at a Redblacks game.

“It's so amazing,” Henderson said of the record crowds. “I look around and the whole green is covered, the fairways are covered. Not just covered, they're like eight people deep, which is truly amazing.”

It’s no wonder that Henderson looked somewhat tense as she prepared to hit her opening tee shot on the 10th hole. She avoided making eye contact with anyone in the crowd, took a few nervous practice swings and looked down the fairway with a steely gaze.

That first swing was solid, sending her ball well down the par-5 hole as fans began a mad scramble to find a viewing point for her next shot.

But it appeared Henderson would stall again, slipping to 4 over after a bogey on the 13th hole. But a mid-round rally of three birdies in a four-hole stretch pushed her inside the cutline. She bogeyed her 17th hole, which meant she needed a birdie on the last hole to continue playing. She piped a drive and then launched a seven-wood just over 200 yards, the ball settling about 25 feet from the pin.

After Henderson two-putted for the clutch birdie, Kerr embraced her, saying, “More pressure than a major there.”

The lead-up to the tournament was exhausting for Henderson, with lots of sponsor and media obligations, but that was nothing compared to playing the first two rounds. They were bordering on suffocating and the 10th-ranked player in the world admitted she felt the heat.

“Absolutely,” she said when asked if there was added pressure. “I feel like I've handled it pretty well so far. I think now that the cut is kind of over with, I can focus on my game and try to shoot maybe 4 or 5 under these next two [rounds] and see if I can be in the top 10 or just climb that leaderboard a little bit more.”

She knows she won’t win this tournament, admitting that while miracles do happen, the nine-shot gap is a little bit outside her range. The trophy will go to Chun or Kerr, or one of the other players in the hunt late Sunday afternoon.

But Henderson will still win, even if her prize is simply experience. She’s barely old enough to drink alcohol, in just her second year on the LPGA Tour, and still learning that lesson that Lorie Kane and Mike Weir and others had to figure out. It’s about playing at home for the Canadian fans — they dearly want to see a winner, but may not realize that they can be suffocating the very golfers they want to help.

For the weekend, Henderson can relax, smile and get back to being who she usually is on the course.

“Truly amazing,” she stated, “and I'm really grateful for everybody that's coming out. Like I said, hopefully tomorrow (Saturday) I can make a few more birdies, make a few more putts. Now that the cut's over with, we'll be able to do that a little bit better.”

Not that it matters. She’s already won her tournament.