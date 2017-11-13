Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin are longtime NHL rivals, but appear to be on the same political page off the ice.

Malkin posted an Instagram photo of himself with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Sunday, with a caption that read, 'Putin Team.'

Putin team. Я в команде @aleksandrovechkinofficial A post shared by Evgeni Malkin (@e.malkin71geno) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:38am PST

According to Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Penguins star declined to meet with the media to discuss his post.

Evgeni Malkin declined to meet with the media to discuss his “Putin Team” Instagram post after #Pens practice today. — Sam Werner (@SWernerPG) November 13, 2017

Ovechkin has already voiced his support for Putin ahead of the Russian presidential election, posting a message in Russian on his Instagram account on Nov. 2 announcing he's starting "a social movement called Putin Team," adding that he has never hidden his feelings about Putin and has "always supported him openly."

"Personal awards and prizes - all this is great, but in hockey, just as in any business, a team is more important for a victory," the Washington Capitals' captain wrote on an Instagram message that was translated by Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.

"I have never hidden my attitude towards our president, always openly supporting him. I am confident that there are many of us, supporting Vladimir Putin. So let's unite and show everyone a united and strong Russia!"

Ovechkin has often been photographed with Putin. A photograph of Ovechkin and Putin accompanied the post.

“I liked very much this definition, he continued on Instagram. "I am personally ready to be part of such a team.

"It’s like that feeling when you put on a jersey of Russia’s national team, knowing that the entire country will be rooting for you."