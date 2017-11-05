MANCHESTER, England — Premier League leader Manchester City kept up its prolific and undefeated start to the season by beating Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday for a club record-extending 15th straight win in all competitions.

Kevin De Bruyne lashed in a 19th-minute opener for City, before second-half goals by Sergio Aguero — from the penalty spot — and substitute Gabriel Jesus took the team's tally to 38 in 11 league games.

Arsenal recovered for 2-1 thanks to substitute Alexandre Lacazette's strike through goalkeeper Ederson Moraes' legs, and protested against City's second and third goals.

Nacho Monreal only slightly nudged Raheem Sterling for the penalty, while David Silva appeared offside before squaring for Jesus to finish in the 74th.

This game came four days after City's 4-2 win over Napoli in the Champions League and it might have taken its toll on Pep Guardiola's players, who weren't as fluent as usual even though they created plenty of chances.

Arsenal changed its entire team from its midweek Europa League game and stretched City's defence at times, especially after Lacazette came on in the 56th.

Still, City reached the latest international break with its unbeaten start intact — and another major rival defeated.

Aguero received a blue boot trophy in an on-pitch presentation before the game after breaking the club's scoring record in midweek. By slotting home his penalty off the post, he moved onto 179 goals for the club since joining in 2011.

