LONDON — The English Football Association has charged Manchester City with breaching anti-doping rules.

The FA says Pep Guardiola's team failed to ensure that information about players' whereabouts was accurate. The rules state that clubs must say where and when training sessions take place, and provide home addresses for its players.

City has been given until Jan. 19 to respond to the charge. City is fourth in the Premier League in Guardiola's first season in charge.