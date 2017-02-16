LONDON — Manchester City has been fined 35,000 pounds ($44,000) by the English Football Association after admitting to a breach of anti-doping rules.

The FA said on Thursday that City has also been warned about its future conduct after the club was charged with failing to ensure that information about players' whereabouts was accurate.

The rules state that clubs must say where and when training sessions take place, and provide home addresses for its players.

City was charged after failing to comply with this requirement three times in the space of 12 months. No details of the specific incidents were given.