BOURNEMOUTH, England — Manchester City overcame Gabriel Jesus' early departure because of injury to beat Bournemouth 2-0 and climb to second place in the English Premier League, eight points behind Chelsea on Monday.

Raheem Sterling's 29th-minute strike and an own-goal in the 69th from Tyrone Mings, who deflected in an effort from substitute Sergio Aguero, earned City a third straight league win.

Aguero has lost his starting place to Gabriel Jesus but played most of the match after coming on for the striker, who hobbled off in the 15th minute with an apparent twisted right ankle. Gabriel Jesus initially tried to play on after being injured but slumped to the ground within minutes and signalled to the bench.

Aguero thought he scored when he slid in to glance a cross from Sterling toward goal. The ball struck the foot of Mings and deflected in, with the Premier League awarding it as an own goal.

Sterling opened the scoring by tapping home at the far post after Leroy Sane's cross from the left ricocheted into his fellow winger's path.

Sterling and Sane also struck the goal frame as Pep Guardiola's team dominated on the south coast.

City leapfrogged Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham to be the latest nearest challenger to Chelsea, which is the big favourite for the title. City still has to play Chelsea away in early April.

Bournemouth hasn't won in 2017 and is in freefall, just six points from the relegation zone.