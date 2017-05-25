MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City says left back Gael Clichy, winger Jesus Navas and goalkeeper Willy Caballero will leave the club when their contracts expire next month.

City made the announcements on Thursday. Yaya Toure and Bacary Sagna, whose deals are also due to expire, are waiting to hear if they will be retained.

Clichy joined from Arsenal in 2011, Navas moved from Sevilla in 2013, and Caballero joined from Malaga in 2014.