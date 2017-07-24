MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City has announced the signing of left-back Benjamin Mendy from Monaco.

The 23-year-old Frenchman was part of the Monaco team which won last season's French title and knocked out City on its way to the Champions League semifinals.

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain says in a statement that Mendy is "one of the world's best full-backs" and "a fantastic addition to the squad."

Mendy says he is "absolutely delighted" with the move.

Mendy's arrival on a five-year contract follows the departure earlier this summer of long-time City left-backs Gael Clichy to Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir and Aleksandar Kolarov to Roma.

He will be reunited in Manchester with former Monaco teammate Bernardo Silva after the midfielder completed his transfer earlier this month.