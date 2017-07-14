MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City signed defender Kyle Walker from Premier League rival Tottenham on Friday in a deal worth up to 50 million pounds ($65 million).

Full backs are a priority for City manager Pep Guardiola this off-season after releasing Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy last month.

The 27-year-old Walker has been one of the Premier League's top right backs in recent years. The England international signed a five-year deal with City.