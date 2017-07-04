MINNEAPOLIS — Kekuta Manneh scored in the 58th minute and the Columbus Crew beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Tuesday night in the first meeting between the teams.

Columbus (9-10-1) won for just the third time in eight matches. Minnesota (5-11-3) lost its second straight.

Manneh scored his second goal since being traded from Vancouver on March 30. He spun his defender near the midfield circle, dribbled in space and sent in a shot from distance.

Columbus' Ola Kamara had an open shot near the corner of the 18-yard box knocked away by Bobby Shuttleworth in the 65th minute. Eight minutes later, Justin Meram sent a through ball past the Minnesota defence, but Kamara's curling shot was wide.

Meram's deflected shot in the 78th minute fell to his feet in front of the goal, but his open rebound attempt went over the crossbar. He was wide on another scoring chance two minutes later.

Minnesota's Ibson bent a free kick over the wall in the 56th, but it was pushed away by a diving Zack Steffen.