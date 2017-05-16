After winning nine ESPY awards throughout his career, Peyton Manning will be handing them out this year.

ESPN announced Manning will host this year's ESPYs in early July.

"It's an honor to be asked to host the ESPYS, and it's even more meaningful that it's the 25th year for this incredible event," Manning said in an ESPN statement. "The ESPYS have been a part of my life during my entire career. I can still remember attending my very first show back in 1998 before my rookie season in the NFL."

Manning was awarded the ESPY Icon Award in 2016 and also has three Best record-breaking performance ESPYs (2005, 2014, 2015), three best NFL Player ESPYs (2004, 2005, 2014), one best championship performance (2007), and one best college football player ESPY (1998).

No stranger to comedy, Manning drew positive reviews for hosting Saturday Night Live in 2007 and took part in the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe in 2016. He was also known to have a sense of humour and poke fun at himself in several commercials during and after his playing career.