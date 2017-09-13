Johnny Manziel has activated the 10-day window that forces the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to offer him a contract, trade his rights to another CFL team, or release him, according to TSN's Dave Naylor.

Manziel is on the Ticats' negotiation list and the team recently put the former NFL quarterback and college star through a workout.

Naylor added it's not clear exactly when Manziel's representatives activated the window, but it has been pulled.