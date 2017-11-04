VANCOUVER — The Maori All Blacks scored seven tries Friday to defeat Canada 51-9 in an international rugby match.

Ambrose Curtis, Akira Ioane, Tom Franklin, Charlie Ngatai, Shaun Stevenson, Jackson Garden-Bachop and Sean Wainui went over for the Maori, while Ihaia West kicked two penalties and four conversions. Garden-Bachop also booted a convert.

Brock Staller kicked three penalties for Canada.

The match marked the debut of new Canadian head coach Kingsley Jones, who was hired in September after predecessor Mark Anscombe was dismissed following the country's disastrous loss over two legs to the United States this summer in qualifying for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Minus key veterans Ciaran Hearn, Aaron Carpenter, DTH van der Merwe, Taylor Paris, Jake Ilnicki and Brett Beukeboom because of club commitments overseas, Jones spoke in the leadup to Friday about the need to create a positive environment to help players succeed.

The young squad did well to stay with the Maori early, but their classy opponents were too much in the end.

The Maori All Blacks are separate from the powerhouse New Zealand All Blacks. Players must have their Maori ancestry confirmed in order to represent the side, but Ngatai and Brad Weber, who both started Friday, each have a cap with the full national team.

With a buzzing record Rugby Canada crowd of 29,480 on hand at B.C. Place Stadium, the Maori performed their famed haka moments before kickoff, a traditional tribal dance meant to both inspire and intimidate as the stoic Canadians looked on from their side of centre.

After West and Staller traded early penalties, the Canadian winger added another in the 17th minute for a 6-3 lead moments after the Maori's Dan Pryor was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle.

But being down a played didn't faze the visitors, who went up 10-6 on a Curtis try that West converted a minute later.

Staller added a penalty in the 21st before Ioane scored another Maori try in the 28th and West booted his third penalty four minutes before halftime.

The Maori then caught Canada napping on a set play off a lineout with Franklin and All Blacks captain Ash Dixon combining for a pretty try down the right in the 39th minute for a 27-10 lead at the break.

The Canadians had a decent start to the second half with the Maori's Tim Bateman in the sin bin, but the All Blacks blocked a Staller kick in the 53rd minute, with Ngatai racing 60 metres to stretch the advantage to 24 points.

Canada's Josh Larsen was sent to the sin bin in the 58th minute, and the All Blacks made them pay in the 63rd when Stevenson scored another try off a lineout to make the score 39-9 despite television replays showing what looked to be a forward pass in the buildup.

Garden-Bachop missed the convert, but made amends with a try in the 70th before adding the extra points to make the score 46-9.

The Canadians had their best chance for a try in the 74th, but the attack fizzled on a knock on.

Wainui competed the rout in the 79th minute with the Maori's seventh try to make it 51-9 after Garden-Bachop missed the convert.

Canada will now travel to Europe for test matches with No. 12 Georgia on Nov. 11 in Tbilisi, No. 19 Spain on Nov. 18 in Madrid and No. 9 Fiji on Nov. 25 in Montpellier, France.

Apart from pitting themselves against a difficult opponent, Friday was also about drumming up interest among fans for the first leg of Canada's next shot at qualifying for the 2019 Rugby World Cup at B.C. Place against No. 18 Uruguay on Jan. 27.

The return fixture goes Feb. 3 in Montevideo.

Should the Canadians, who never missed a World Cup, fail to get past the Uruguayans, there's one final chance to make the tournament via a repechage.

Notes: Friday was just the second men's fifteens match played on B.C. Place's artificial turf, however the venue has hosted the popular sevens tournament the last two years. ... The Maori beat Canada 40-15 in Toronto in 2013 after also grabbing a 32-19 in Oxford, England, the previous year. The Maori also thumped Canada 59-23 at the Churchill Cup in 2007.

---

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter