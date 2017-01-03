The Columbus Blue Jackets remain atop the TSN.ca NHL Power Rankings, ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals.

The big movers in the first 2017 rankings are the Toronto Maple Leafs, jumping from 17 to 11 in recognition of the team losing once in the past nine games.

Other teams moving up this week include the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders.

The Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres are the two clubs sliding the most in this week’s rankings.

Brandon Saad, the league's even-strength scoring leader.

1. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS 26-5-4

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 3.46 GA: 2.06 SA CF%: 51.1

PP%: 27.4 PK%: 81.0

Riding a 15-game winning streak, the Blue Jackets are firming up their hold on the top spot in the rankings. While the vaunted Columbus power play gets plenty of praise, how about LW Brandon Saad, who has scored a league-leading 31 of his 32 points at even-strength.

Key Injuries: None.

2. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS 25-8-5

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 3

GF: 3.45 GA: 2.79 SA CF%: 50.4

PP%: 22.4 PK%: 80.0

The Penguins have one regulation loss in the past 15 games; it just so happened to be a 7-1 loss at Columbus. They are getting great production from their stars, but also a breakout season for D Justin Schultz, who has 24 points in 38 games.

Key Injuries: D Brian Dumoulin (jaw).

3. WASHINGTON CAPITALS 22-9-5

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 2.72 GA: 2.06 SA CF%: 53.4

PP%: 16.7 PK%: 87.3

Even when the Capitals don’t feel like they are firing on all cylinders, they have two regulations losses in their past 14 games, with veteran RW Justin Williams picking up his game, scoring 12 points (7 G, 5 A) in that span.

Key Injuries: None.

4. MINNESOTA WILD 23-9-4

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 5

GF: 3.11 GA: 2.06 SA CF%: 49.6

PP%: 18.0 PK%: 85.8

Had their 12-game winning streak snapped in Saturday’s blockbuster matchup against Columbus, but the Wild have made the most of exceptional goaltending and a balanced attack.

Key Injuries: None.

5. MONTREAL CANADIENS 22-9-6

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 3.03 GA: 2.30 SA CF%: 53.2

PP%: 19.8 PK%: 80.9

The Habs have gone five straight without a regulation win (with D Andrei Markov missing the past six), and have five of the next six on the road, so this could be a critical juncture of the season.

Key Injuries: C Alex Galchenyuk (knee), C David Desharnais (knee), RW Andrew Shaw (concussion), D Andrei Markov (lower body).

6. NEW YORK RANGERS 26-12-1

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 7

GF: 3.41 GA: 2.46 SA CF%: 48.2

PP%: 23.1 PK%: 84.1

The Blueshirts have won six of the past eight, though the two losses were lopsided defeats against Pittsburgh and Minnesota. Not bad performance considering that they have three quality forwards on the shelf.

Key Injuries: C Mika Zibanejad (fibula), RW Pavel Buchnevich (back), LW Rick Nash (groin).

7. SAN JOSE SHARKS 23-13-1

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 9

GF: 2.49 GA: 2.16 SA CF%: 52.0

PP%: 17.2 PK%: 83.8

The Sharks have won eight of the past 10 games, but also lost their best defensive defenceman when Marc-Edouard Vlasic took a shot in the face. Fore the record, Vlasic is really good.

Key Injuries: LW Tomas Hertl (knee), D Marc-Edouard Vlasic (face).

Seriously, how insulting is this to Vlasic? — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) December 31, 2016

8. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS 23-12-5

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 6

GF: 2.68 GA: 2.43 SA CF%: 48.9

PP%: 18.5 PK%: 75.9

These aren’t the same old Blackhawks, losing the shot battle on most nights, and have lost five of the past six games. Good news: they got LW Artemi Panarin signed to a contract extension. Bad news: It’s going to require some serious manouevering to fit under the cap in the future.

Key Injuries: RW Marian Hossa (upper body), C Marcus Kruger (upper body).

Patrick Maroon is up to 11 goals for the Oilers.

9. EDMONTON OILERS 19-12-7

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 11

GF: 2.84 GA: 2.58 SA CF%: 51.9

PP%: 21.6 PK%: 82.6

The Oilers only had two regulation losses in December, and one was to the sizzling Blue Jackets, but they also went to overtime or shootout in eight of 14 games.

Key Injuries: D Darnell Nurse (ankle).

10. ST. LOUIS BLUES 20-13-5

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 8

GF: 2.82 GA: 2.89 SA CF%: 50.9

PP%: 20.8 PK%: 86.4

The outdoor win against Chicago was only the third in the past 13 games for St. Louis. RW Vladimir Tarasenko is up to fourth in the league in scoring and Robby Fabbri is emerging as a force in his second season, but goaltending has been an issue.

Key Injuries: None.

11. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 17-12-7

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 17

GF: 2.97 GA: 2.72 SA CF%: 51.7

PP%: 19.6 PK%: 85.2

The Maple Leafs have one regulation loss in the past nine games, and are suddenly making good on the online prophecies that suggested #TheLeafsAreActuallyGood. I figured they would be an improved club this year, but the quick ascendance of top pick Auston Matthews, who has 14 goals in the past 17 games, gives Toronto a legitimate shot at the postseason.

Key Injuries: LW Joffrey Lupul (sports hernia).

12. LOS ANGELES KINGS 18-15-4

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 12

GF: 2.46 GA: 2.38 SA CF%: 53.4

PP%: 15.6 PK%: 83.2

The Kings have been treading water, going 6-6-3 in the past 15 games, and they have leaned heavily on C Jeff Carter, who has 20 goals in 37 games, 11 more than the team’s second-best goal-scorer, LW Tanner Pearson.

Key Injuries: G Jonathan Quick (groin), RW Tyler Toffoli (lower body).

13. BOSTON BRUINS 20-16-4

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 13

GF: 2.33 GA: 2.40 SA CF%: 54.9

PP%: 14.0 PK%: 87.6

Even as they continue to win the shot battle more often than not, the Bruins haven’t been able to string together back-to-back regulation wins since the second week of November.

Key Injuries: D John-Michael Liles (upper body), LW Matt Beleskey (hip), RW David Backes (concussion).

Andrei Vasilevskiy is handling a starter's workload with Ben Bishop hurt.

14. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 19-15-4

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 20

GF: 2.82 GA: 2.71 SA CF%: 49.8

PP%: 23.5 PK%: 79.8

Injuries are testing the Tampa Bay forward depth, but they have one regulation loss in the past seven games, starting to come around after a brutal slump over a four-week span from November through mid-December.

Key Injuries: C Steven Stamkos (knee), RW Ryan Callahan (lower body), G Ben Bishop (lower body), RW Brayden Point (upper body).

15. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS 20-14-5

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 2.87 GA: 2.97 SA CF%: 49.6

PP%: 21.7 PK%: 80.9

It wasn’t so long ago that the Flyers seemed to be back on track, but now they have gone seven straight without a regulation win, and top centre Claude Giroux is in a slump with three points (1 G, 2 A) in the past eight games.

Key Injuries: D Mark Streit (shoulder).

16. ANAHEIM DUCKS 19-12-8

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 15

GF: 2.69 GA: 2.77 SA CF%: 49.6

PP%: 24.0 PK%: 81.6

The Ducks have gone five straight without a regulation loss, with three overtime losses and a shootout win included. They could use more goals beyond Rickard Rakell (16) and Ryan Kesler (15) who are leading the way.

Key Injuries: D Simon Despres (concussion).

17. NASHVILLE PREDATORS 16-14-6

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 2.81 GA: 2.69 SA CF%: 52.6

PP%: 20.3 PK%: 81.3

The Predators have two regulation wins in the past eight games, and both have come with rookie backup Juuse Saros between the pipes. Unless Pekka Rinne snaps out of his latest funk, Saros might need to see more action.

Key Injuries: D P.K. Subban (back).

18. OTTAWA SENATORS 20-13-4

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 16

GF: 2.46 GA: 2.62 SA CF%: 47.3

PP%: 16.0 PK%: 82.5

Ottawa has been hovering around .500 lately, going 6-6-3 in the past 15 games, and circumstances dictate that they have to lean on Mike Condon in net. That being the case, they could use more offence, particularly from RW Bobby Ryan, who has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past 21 games, and he scored those four goals in four consecutive games in mid-December.

Key Injuries: LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion), G Craig Anderson (personal), LW Zack Smith (upper body).

19. CAROLINA HURRICANES 16-13-7

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 18

GF: 2.56 GA: 2.61 SA CF%: 51.5

PP%: 19.4 PK%: 88.8

5-2-1 in the past eight games, the Hurricanes are creeping back into the playoff picture – six points out with three games at hand on the Flyers.

Key Injuries: None.

Calgary's best line might come as somewhat of a surprise.

20. CALGARY FLAMES 20-17-2

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 21

GF: 2.64 GA: 2.82 SA CF%: 49.7

PP%: 19.5 PK%: 81.2

After a slow start, the Flames are 12-5-1 in the past 18 games and the line of Matthew Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik has been a driving force in that success, carrying nearly 58% of the shots during 5-on-5 play.

Key Injuries: RW Troy Brouwer (hand).

21. FLORIDA PANTHERS 16-14-8

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 19

GF: 2.34 GA: 2.61 SA CF%: 51.8

PP%: 16.1 PK%: 84.2

The Panthers are 5-4-7 since they changed the coaching staff, leaving a lot of points on the table after 60 minutes. They’re still within striking distance of the playoffs, but need some of those results to start tilting in their favour.

Key Injuries: LW Jonathan Huberdeau (Achilles), D Alex Petrovic (ankle), C Alekander Barkov (lower body).

22. DALLAS STARS 16-15-7

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 23

GF: 2.55 GA: 2.97 SA CF%: 49.8

PP%: 16.5 PK%: 77.2

The Stars are showing some progress, going 4-1-1 in the past six games, though as a top-heavy team (in terms of offensive production) they could be in trouble if LW Jamie Benn is going to miss any notable time with a foot injury.

Key Injuries: LW Mattias Janmark (knee), RW Ales Hemsky (hip).

23. WINNIPEG JETS 17-19-3

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 24

GF: 2.59 GA: 2.97 SA CF%: 48.6

PP%: 16.7 PK%: 76.1

The Jets appear to be underachievers, given the talent on their roster, and their 8-7-1 record in the past 16 games is merely adequate, but not enough to make a real push in the Central Division.

Key Injuries: D Tyler Myers (lower body), LW Marko Dano (leg).

24. NEW YORK ISLANDERS 15-15-6

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 2.86 GA: 3.08 SA CF%: 46.5

PP%: 15.0 PK%: 79.7

Just when the Islanders looked like they were cooked, they have won four of the past five games. They’re on the road for five of the next six, though, so hold back on too much optimism too soon.

Key Injuries: C Mikhail Grabovski (concussion).

25. NEW JERSEY DEVILS 15-16-7

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 26

GF: 2.26 GA: 2.95 SA CF%: 47.3

PP%: 13.4 PK%: 83.5

The Devils have three wins in the past 13 games, and if they are going to climb in the standings, they will need more typical performance from G Cory Schneider, who is underperforming his career numbers by quite a bit.

Key Injuries: D John Moore (concussion).

26. VANCOUVER CANUCKS 18-18-3

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 27

GF: 2.38 GA: 2.95 SA CF%: 47.4

PP%: 14.2 PK%: 80.0

The Canucks have won four straight, and might be starting to feel a little frisky about competing for a playoff spot. They are three points back of fourth-place Calgary in the Pacific, and have a couple of head-to-heads coming up with the Flames.

Key Injuries: D Alexander Edler (hand), D Erik Gudbranson (wrist), RW Jannik Hansen (knee).

27. DETROIT RED WINGS 16-16-5

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 25

GF: 2.38 GA: 2.89 SA CF%: 48.8

PP%: 11.7 PK%: 82.3

The Wings have three regulation wins in the past 29 games. It’s going to be awfully difficult to keep that playoff streak alive if they don’t have dramatic changes soon. Oh, and they have the next five on the road, including a trip to California to start if off.

Key Injuries: C Darren Helm (shoulder), D Mike Green (undisclosed), LW Justin Abdelkader (knee), G Jimmy Howard (knee).

28. BUFFALO SABRES 13-15-8

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 22

GF: 2.14 GA: 2.67 SA CF%: 47.7

PP%: 21.6 PK%: 73.9

The Sabres have one win in the past seven games and a bad run of injuries leaves them fighting uphill.

Key Injuries: LW Tyler Ennis (groin), D Dmitry Kulikov (lower body), C Ryan O’Reilly (appendix), C Johan Larsson (wrist).

29. ARIZONA COYOTES 11-21-5

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

GF: 2.14 GA: 3.24 SA CF%: 45.8

PP%: 14.3 PK%: 74.6

Losers of seven straight, the Coyotes are headed straight for lottery land. It’s not a huge surprise, but they came into the season with higher hopes.

Key Injuries: C Brad Richardson (tiba/fibula), LW Max Domi (hand).

30. COLORADO AVALANCHE 12-24-1

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

GF: 2.05 GA: 3.35 SA CF%: 46.1

PP%: 13.6 PK%: 78.9

The Avs have gone 10 straight without a regulation win, scoring two goals or fewer in eight of those games.

Key Injuries: D Erik Johnson (fibula), G Semyon Varlamov (groin).

