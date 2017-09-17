32m ago
Maple Leafs make training camp cuts
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Maple Leafs have trimmed their training camp roster by 24 players, now giving them 49.
The roster breakdown includes 28 forwards, 17 defencemen and four goaltenders.
Seven players have been reassigned to their CHL teams – Cole Coskey (Saginaw), Marc-Olivier Duquette (Drummondville), Fedor Gordeev (Flint), Nicolas Mattinen (London), Ryan McGregor (Sarnia), Eemeli Rasanen (Kingston) and Ian Scott (Prince Albert).
The remaining players have been assigned to the Toronto Marlies – Vladimir Bobylev, Jeremy Bracco, Adam Brooks, Matias Cleland, Rich Clune, Jean Dupuy, Martins Dzierkals, Alex Gudbranson, Cal Heeter, Sam Jardine, Jeff King, Nikita Korostelev, Max Novak, J.J. Piccinich, Kristian Pospisil, Joshua Winquist and Nolan Valleau.
The following forwards remain with the big club – Miro Aaltonen, Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Eric Fehr, Frederik Gauthier, Colin Greening, Carl Grundstrom, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, Tobias Lindberg, Mason Marchment, Patrick Marleau, Mitch Marner, Matt Martin, Matt Martin, Auston Matthews, Dominic Moore, Trevor Moore, Chris Mueller, William Nylander, Kerby Rychel, Ben Smith, Nikita Soshnikov, Dmytro Timashov and James van Riemsdyk.
These blue-liners will remain at camp – Andreas Borgman, Connor Carrrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Ron Hainsey, Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Vincent LoVerde, Martin Marincin, Keaton Middleton, Andrew Nielsen, Michael Paliotta, Roman Polak, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen, Rinat Valiev and Nikita Zaitsev.
Frederik Anderson, Kasimir Kaskisuo, Curtis McElhinney and Garret Sparks are the four netminders sticking around at Leafs camp.
The Maple Leafs will face the Ottawa Senators Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the nation’s capital.