Seven days after using his foot sweep out the legs of Niklas Kronwall, Brad Marchand appeared to commit a similar act on Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Anton Stralman Tuesday night.

The Boston Bruins forward was fined $10,000 last week for what the NHL's Department of Player Safety determined to be a "dangerous trip" on Detroit Red Wings defenceman Kronwall. He could face more serious punishment after using his right leg to take out the legs on Stralman in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Marchand was not assessed a penalty for the trip on Tuesday night, which occurred late in the second period and had the Lightning bench enraged.

"I can't expect them (the officials) to see it," Stralman told the Canadian Press after the game.

Bruins head coach Claude Julien said he didn't see the play before adding, "I'm sure I'm going to see it."

Marchand leads the Bruins in both goals (21) and assists (30) this season and represented the team at the NHL All-Star Game over the weekend.

The 28-year-old has been disciplined twice in his career for slew-footing but his latest offences do not qualify as such, since he didn't place an arm on the upper-body of his opponent.



Marchand discipline History Date Infraction Discipline $ Forfeited Jan. 24, 2017 Dangerous trip Fined $10,000 Dec. 29, 2015 Clipping Three games $164,634.15 Nov. 12, 2015 Roughing Fined $5,000 Jan. 15, 2015 Slew-footing Two games $48,387.10 Jan. 7, 2012 Clipping five games $152,439.02 Dec. 5, 2011 Slew-footing Fined $2,500 Mar. 15, 2011 Elbow to head Two games $6,330.64

The Bruins, 26-21-6, currently sit third in the Atlantic Division with 58 points.