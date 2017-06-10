Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. -- Things are a little different for Brittany Marchand this week at the Manulife LPGA Classic.

For starters, she was able to leave her pull cart in the car.

Marchand is stepping up this week to the LPGA Tour thanks to a sponsor’s exemption. Her regular circuit is the Symetra Tour, the LPGA’s minor league, where participants try to cut their teeth as professionals, playing for experience, one of five LPGA Tour cards and not much more.

So far she’s adjusting quite well, sitting in a tie for ninth through 54 holes, five shots back of the lead held by Lexi Thompson. Saturday’s round included six birdies against just one bogey. And instead of pushing her clubs around in a cart as she does most weeks on the Symetra Tour, the 21-year-old has a caddie to tote her bag around the Whistle Bear Golf Course making the walk that much more enjoyable.

“It's kind of nice actually to have somebody cheering for you,” Marchand said after getting a rousing ovation from the large home-country gallery on the 18th green as she finished up, “because [on the Symetra Tour] usually it's just like your host family and two people on the side, or your mom that came and travelled to see you.”

Perhaps the biggest difference this week for the Mississauga, Ont., resident is that she stands to make a sizable cheque with a good round on Sunday. Her biggest payday this year came in her last start – the Fuccillo Kia Classic of New York – where she collected $1,749 in a tie for 15th. A similar finish this week would garner her somewhere around $25,000, or around three times what she’s earned all season.

Right now, she’s just trying to squeeze out a living as a minor league golfer.

“You pretty much got to be top 10 every week to be actually making anything on top of your expenses. Like you have $500 off the top for the entry fee, and some of the smaller purses, like $100,000, you might even just make the cut and still not make your money on the $500.”

Marchand, who was part of the Team Canada development program as an amateur, said that most weeks, she stays with a host family, a type of billet where locals open up their homes for the young golfers. That’s one way she tries to cut costs. Another comes in transportation. While top players on the LPGA Tour fly from tournament to tournament, she drives, logging heavy miles.

“If you saw my car right now you would be shocked,” she said with a chuckle. “I live out of it.”

That’s the car where she keeps her fold-up pull cart as well as most of her other worldly belongings.

If Marchand needed any inspiration to get to the big leagues, she got it with an up-close look at one of the best players in the game thanks to a third-round pairing with Ariya Jutanugarn, ranked No. 2 in the world. She said she noted the ease with which the Thai golfer moved through the course, never showing much in the way of emotion and utilizing her tremendous power.

“It was kind of cool because I feel like I played with her,” said Marchand, who took two more swings on Saturday than Jutanugarn. “Obviously she played a little better, but in general we were pretty on par. I think that's an awesome confidence booster for me. It's good.”

Unlike on the PGA Tour, where a top-10 finish ensures a golfer a spot in the following tournament, Marchand will likely be in Decateur, Ill., for the next Symetra Tour stop no matter how she fares on Sunday in Cambridge. In fact, even if she somehow managed to win the Manulife, she still would have to wait another week to get a second LPGA start since next week’s LPGA tournament in Michigan is already set.

Right now, Marchand is looking forward to Sunday and a chance to prove to the fans and herself that she is capable of making a living among the best in the game.

And hopefully getting rid of that pull cart.