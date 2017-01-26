Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was fined $10,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for his dangerous trip on Detroit Red Wings defenceman Niklas Kronwall.

The incident took place during the first period of Tuesday’s game between the teams when Marchand appeared to kick out Kronwall skates as the play entered the Bruins zone.

Marchand, who scored twice in the Bruins overtime victory, was not penalized on the play.

The 28-year-old served a two-game suspension in 2015 for slew-footing forward Derick Brassard when he was with the Rangers and was fined for the same infraction in 2011.

However, Tuesday night's incident does not qualify as a slew-foot since he did not place his arm on Kronwall as he took out his leg.