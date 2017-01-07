SUNRISE, Fla. — Brad Marchand scored two goals, Tuukka Rask had 25 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Saturday night.

Riley Nash and David Backes also scored, helping the Bruins improve to 4-0 against the Panthers this season. Rask got his fifth shutout of the season.

Florida's James Reimer made 33 saves in his fourth straight start. Roberto Luongo, who missed Friday's 2-1 victory against Nashville with an upper-body injury, is day to day.

The Panthers have lost six of their last eight games.

Marchand's second goal made it 3-0 at 9:40 of the second. Torey Krug's power-play shot from the high slot was blocked, but Marchand swept in the rebound.

Marchand, who leads Boston with 12 goals and 34 points, also had a short-handed goal at 12:48 of the first. He grabbed the puck from Panthers defenceman Keith Yandle, skated in, and backhanded the puck between Reimer's glove and the post.

The Bruins went ahead 2-0 when Backes tipped in a shot from David Krejci at 4:13 of the second. Backes missed the previous three games with a concussion.

Nash poked in the puck off Reimer's body and into the net at 4:59 of the third.

NOTES: Panthers F Greg McKegg left in the second period with an upper-body injury. ... Florida C Nick Bjugstad will miss two weeks with a lower-body injury. ... Panthers D Aaron Ekblad played in his 200th NHL game. ... The Panthers recalled goaltender Sam Brittain from the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL to back up Reimer. ... The Bruins recalled Zane McIntyre from Providence of the AHL to back up Rask. McIntyre has played in three games this season (0-2-0).

UP NEXT

Bruins: Visit Carolina on Sunday.

Panthers: Visit New Jersey on Monday.