Marchand will not face discipline for collision with Stralman

Brad Marchand will not face league discipline for his collision with Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Anton Stralman Tuesday night.

His collision with Stralman in Tuesday's 4-3 win appeared to be similar to the "dangerous trip" he was fined for on Detroit Red Wings defenceman Niklas Kronwall, but the league viewed the latest incident as a trip/ collision not worthy of discipline.

The Boston Bruins forward was fined $10,000 last week for his trip on Kronwall.

Marchand was not assessed a penalty for the trip on Tuesday night, which occurred late in the second period and had the Lightning bench enraged.

"I can't expect them (the officials) to see it," Stralman told the Canadian Press after the game.

Bruins head coach Claude Julien said he didn't see the play before adding, "I'm sure I'm going to see it."

Marchand leads the Bruins in both goals (21) and assists (30) this season and represented the team at the NHL All-Star Game over the weekend.

The 28-year-old has been disciplined twice in his career for slew-footing but his latest offences do not qualify as such, since he didn't place an arm on the upper-body of his opponent.

The Bruins, 26-21-6, currently sit third in the Atlantic Division with 58 points.