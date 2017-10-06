Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Martin Marincin and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Calvin Pickard both cleared waivers on Friday and have been assigned to the AHL.

Marincin became the odd man out on the Leafs' blueline with the emergence of Andreas Borgman, while Pickard was supplanted in the Golden Knights lineup by recent waiver claim Malcolm Subban.

A native of Kosice, Slovakia, Marincin appeared in 25 games for the Leafs a season ago, registering a goal and six assists. He dressed in all six of the team's playoff games against the Washington Capitals. Marincin was a healthy scratch in Wednesday night's season-opening 7-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Swedish defenceman Calle Rosen was at practice on Friday and is believed to have taken Marincin's roster spot.

Pickard, 25, was taken by the Golden Knights in June's expansion draft from the Colorado Avalanche. He will now join the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

A second-round pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds, Pickard appeared in 50 games last season for the Avs, going 15-31-2 with a goals-against average of 2.98 and a .904 save percentage.

In 86 career games over three seasons with the Avs, the Moncton, NB, native is 28-44-6 with a 2.77 GAA and a .914 SV%.

