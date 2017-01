The Mariners have sent recently acquired outfielder Mallex Smith, along with minor leaguers Carlos Vargas and Ryan Yarbrough to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitcher Drew Smyly.

#Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Tampa Bay for OF Mallex Smith, INF Carlos Vargas & LHP Ryan Yarbrough.



Read: https://t.co/gVmEKOvPQk pic.twitter.com/jxviSPflk4 — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) January 11, 2017

The Mariners picked up Smith, along with Shae Simmons from the Atlanta Braves in a trade for Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows earlier on Wednesday.

Smyly made 30 starts for the Rays in 2016, posting a 7-12 record with a 4.88 ERA and 1.272 WHIP in 175.1 innings.