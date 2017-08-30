The St. Louis Cardinals have traded starting pitcher Mike Leake to the Seattle Mariners. Infield prospect Rayder Ascanio is headed to St. Louis.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first to report the news.

So far this season, Leake is 7-12 with an ERA of 4.21 in 154 innings. Leake is due $15 million this season and has about $55 million left on his deal which takes him through 2021.

Leake was traded to the San Francisco Giants from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline in 2015. Following that season, he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals on a five-year, $80 million deal.

Leake has a career ERA of 4.02 over eight seasons. He's been a durable arm, logging over 170 innings in each of the last six seasons and is on pace to do so again in 2017.

The Mariners are 66-67 and sit just three games back of the Minnesota Twins for the second Wild Card spot. Starters Felix Hernandez, James Paxton and Hisashi Iwakuma are all on the disabled list.