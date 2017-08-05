The Seattle Mariners have placed starter Felix Hernandez on the 10-day DL with tendinitis in his right biceps. Marco Gonzales has been recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to start on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.

The #Mariners have placed RHP Felix Hernandez on 10-day DL, retro to Aug. 2, w/right biceps tendinitis...recalled LHP Marco Gonzales. — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) August 5, 2017

Hernandez is 5-4 this season with a 4.28 ERA in 13 starts, he previously spent time this season on the DL with right shoulder inflammation.

The 31-year-old is in his 13th season with the Mariners and has a 159-113 career record.