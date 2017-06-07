Jean Segura's braekout performance the past couple years has earned him a longterm contract.

According to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman, Segura has agreed to a five-year, $70 million contract with the Seattle Mariners.

Segura and m's agree at $70M for 5 years — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 7, 2017

Segura is on pace for his second straight career season, currently batting .341 with four home runs and 20 RBIs. The 27-year-old hit .319 with 20 home runs and 64 RBIs for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season.

After a solid first full season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2013, where Segura batted .294 with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs while being named an All-Star, the Domincan Republic native struggled through 2014 and 2015.

Segura was due to become a free agent after the 2018 season.