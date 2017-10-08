Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is nursing a hamstring injury and is inactive for the team's game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network cites a source that says that Mariota, who incurred the injury in the Titan's 57-14 Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans, is expected to have a recovery time of two to four weeks from the time of the injury.

#Titans QB Marcus Mariota (hamstring) is unlikely to play today vs. #Dolphins, sources say. The team has prepared Matt Cassel to start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2017

Veteran Matt Cassel will start in Mariota's place against the Dolphins. The team also has journeyman, Brandon Weeden, who was acquired this past week.

The Titans currently sit at 2-2 on the season after being tabbed by a plethora of pundits to take a step forward in 2017.

Mariota, now in his third professional season, has thrown for 792 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions in his four starts in 2017. He's added 116 yards and three TDs on the ground.



