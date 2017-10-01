Marcus Mariota, Julio Jones, and Dalvin Cook highlight the list of players suffering injuries during the early slate of games Sunday.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota injured his hamstring against the Houston Texans.

#Titans QB Marcus Mariota is on the sidelines and listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Matt Cassel finished the last drive — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2017

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Mariota is listed as questionable to return with a hamstring injury. Mariota was 6/10 for 96 yards and two interceptions at the time of his injury.

Matt Cassel replaced Mariota behind centre.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury and will not return.

The Falcons also lost receiver Mohamed Sanu against the Bills.

Jones had three catches for 30 yards and the time of his injury, Sanu had one reception for three yards.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook injured his knee against the Detroit Lions.

The rookie was injured on a non-contact play and had to be helped to the sideline.

Cook had 13 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.