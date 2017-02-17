A former champion and friendly confines await Randa Markos as she makes her return to the Octagon on Sunday against Carla Esparza at UFC Fight Night Halifax.

Markos makes Windsor her home and is fired up to perform in front of a partisan crowd of fellow Canadians on the East Coast.

“I know the crowd is going to be crazy, last time I went out there everyone was so nice and so cool, I’m really excited to have this fight in front of all of my fans down there,” Markos told TSN.ca. “I think it’s going to be a good night for the fans and a really supportive night from them.”

Markos will be making her third UFC appearance in Canada on Sunday, following unanimous decision victories over Aisling Daly at UFC 186 in Montreal and Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger at UFC Fight Night Ottawa, where Markos says she really noticed the support of the fans willing her to victory.

“It feels awesome, when I fought in Ottawa and the entire crowd was chanting my name I was completely in shock, even in the middle of the fight, it hit me ‘wow, is everyone really chanting my name?’ that’s amazing,” said Markos. “It’s really an honour to fight in Canada in front of my fellow Canadians and if there is ever a card (in Canada), I want to be on it because of how amazing the crowd is.”

While the fans will be doing their part, Markos will be fighting a formidable opponent in Esparza, someone that she previously feuded with on season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter.

Esparza would go on to win the inaugural UFC strawweight championship by defeating Rose Namajunas in the TUF Finale.

Accepting a fight against such a tough opponent was something Markos had to think about, ultimately deciding she couldn’t pass it up.

“At first I was hesitant because I’m coming off a loss, but after I had some time to think, she’s a previous champ and a former champ in Invicta, what better opportunity and who knows if I’ll get the opportunity again,” said Markos.

“I just need to go out there and do the best that I can and this is a chance for me to go out and show everyone what I can do and hopefully move up in the rankings.”

As far as what she’s expecting from the 29-year-old former champion, Markos will try to use her striking and grinding style to counteract the wrestling skills of her opponent.

“She’ll be looking for the takedown, she’s done it in every one of her fights so I’m working on that, on defending the takedowns and trying to keep the fight on the feet,” said Markos. “She’s going to try to take the fight to the ground and hold me down, I’m sure she’s changed a few things since her fight with Joanna (Jedrzejczyk, UFC 185) but I don’t think she’s going to change that much, she’s going to come out and try to out wrestle me.”

The 31-year-old is coming in off a loss in her last bout and is ready to put that behind her and start building back to the ultimate goal of earning a title shot.

“The Cortney Casey fight didn’t really define me as a fighter and the type of fighter that I am,” said Markos. “I got caught in something and I felt like I should have been a lot better, I didn’t get the chance to show everyone what I can do. I’ve been wanting this fight for a very long time I’m really glad I’m getting the chance to fight Carla Esparza and to get to fight her in Canada, this is a very exciting fight for me.”