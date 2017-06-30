Andrei Markov is reportedly looking for a two-year deal worth $12 million and it could mean the end of his tenure with the Montreal Canadiens, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

McKenzie reports the 38-year-old defenceman, who has spent his entire 16-season NHL career with the Canadiens, is asking for an average annual value of $6 million and the Habs are likely to let him hit unrestricted free agency Saturday at noon et.



I'm hearing UFA D Andrei Markov's "ask" of MTL is two years with AAV of $6M. At that price, MTL likely to let him go to market. We'll see. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

Markov finished with six goals and 30 assists in 62 games for the Canadiens last season, and has 119 goals and 453 assists in 990 career NHL games. He is coming off a three-year, $17.25 million contract signed ahead of the 2014-15 season.