CHICAGO — The Miami Marlins will be without one of their top sluggers for a couple of weeks after they placed first baseman Justin Bour on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left ankle injury.

Bour, who is off to a nice start with 16 homers and 40 RBIs, got an MRI on Monday, and it showed a bone bruise. He got hurt running the bases Saturday, grounded out in a pinch-hit appearance Sunday and didn't play in Monday night's 3-1 loss to the Cubs.

"We think it's going to be 10 days. But you never know, I didn't think it was going to be a DL either," manager Don Mattingly said. "It's a tough time to lose him because he had pretty good matchups here (against Chicago). It is what it is, and he's been swinging the bat good. But as we talked with him, we definitely rather it be 10 days than end up being six weeks or something."

The Marlins also recalled catcher Tomas Telis from Triple-A New Orleans. The 25-year-old Telis is a .223 hitter in 53 career major league games.

Tyler Moore replaced Bour at first base for Tuesday night's game at Wrigley Field. Mattingly said J.T. Realmuto and Derek Dietrich also could play first while Bour is sidelined.

