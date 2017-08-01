Marlins' Volquez to have second Tommy John surgery of career

Miami Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez will require Tommy John surgery for the second time, ending his season and potentially his career.

The operation has been scheduled for Friday. Recovery typically takes 12 months, and Volquez is 34, making his return problematic.

The veteran has been sidelined since July 17 because of a left knee injury, and the Marlins said the elbow issue surfaced during his rehabilitation.

It's the latest blow for an injury-plagued pitching staff still reeling from the loss of ace Jose Fernandez in a fatal boat crash last September.

Volquez, the Marlins' opening day starter, went 4-8 with a 4.19 ERA in 17 starts and threw the only no-hitter in the majors this year. He's under contract for $13 million next season.

He also underwent reconstructive elbow surgery in 2009 while with the Cincinnati Reds.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball