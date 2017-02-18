Toronto Maple Leafs' leading scorer Mitch Marner will miss weekend contests with the Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes, coach Mike Babcock revealed on Saturday.

The 19-year-old rookie was injured in the second period of Wednesday night's 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets when he awkwardly slid into the boards. He did not return to the game.

"Obviously if I'm in charge he's in," Babcock on Friday of the weekend's games. "If the doctors are in charge they'll decide (Saturday)."

The team plans to have Marner reevaluated early next week with the hopes he can slot back into the lineup in time for Tuesday night's game with the Winnipeg Jets.

The fourth overall selection in the 2015 National Hockey League Entry Draft out of the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, Marner has 15 goals and 33 assists on the season. He's tied with the Jets' Patrik Laine for the NHL's rookie scoring lead. The native of Thornhill, Ontario has 22 points since January 1.

Connor Brown will take Marner's place on a line with Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk. Nikita Soshnikov will return to the Leafs' lineup on Saturday after missing out with injury.

"[Marner is] a huge part of our team obviously," Leafs winger James van Riemsdyk said on Friday. "You've seen the kind of success that he's had already. It's just an opportunity for other guys to step up now and play different roles if that's the case and we'll just see what happens and go from there."

The Leafs currently hold down the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot, a point up on both the New York Islanders and Florida Panthers.

