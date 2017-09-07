TORONTO -- When Adam Martin decided to compete full-time during the 2017 season in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series he and his team set some specific goals.

Among those goals were to win the Jostens Rookie of the Year Award and he can now say it: Mission Accomplished.

By taking the green flag last week at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, the recently turned 20 year-old driver clinched his first post-season award in the series.

“It feels good that we accomplished that with our team,” said an ecstatic Martin after being notified he had clinched the award. “We started off with a couple of tough finishes early in the season, but we got things turned around and have been scoring some good results.”

Martin ran six races during his part-time campaign in 2016 to prepare for this year and he feels the more experience he can gain can only make him a better driver and that is starting to pay dividends for him and the team.

“One thing I’ve noticed is that I’m able to give more and better feedback about the car to my crew chief Terry (Wilson),” added Martin. “The more feedback I can give can only help us score better finishes.”

Heading into the Lucas Oil 250 this Saturday at Autodrome St. Eustache, Martin enjoys a 43-point advantage over Donald Theetge with two races remaining on the schedule.

“On behalf of the team I want to thank Jostens for sponsoring the rookie of the year award for the NASCAR Pinty’s Series,” Martin said. “This series features some of the best drivers in Canada and to be able to earn this award is something special for me and the entire team.”

Through the first 11 races of the 2017 season, Martin has scored four top-10 finishes and scored a season-best eighth-place showing at Riverside International Speedway two weeks ago. ASE was one of the tracks Martin visited last year, coming home fourth in his first start at the track.

“We had a great car there last year and were able to get our second top-five finish last year,” Martin said. “I feel good that with my experience there from last year we can hopefully improve and get a podium finish this Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to going back there this weekend,” he added.