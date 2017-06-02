Russell Martin is out of the lineup and will not play for the Blue Jays due to a neck issue, reports TSN's Scott Mitchell.

John Gibbons says Russell Martin has a sore neck. Still no lineup posted.

Francisco Liriano is likely massaging it.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 2, 2017

The problem is reportedly unrelated to the nerve issue in his left shoulder that he spent time on the disabled list for earlier this season.

In his absence, Luke Maile will catch for the Blue Jays, his third straight start behind the plate.

Meanwhile, Francisco Liriano is making his return for the Blue Jays tonight after his stint on the 10-day disabled list extending back to May 11 after shoulder issues. He is looking to get his season back on track, pitching to an ERA of 6.35 in seven starts thus far.

Game Notes

TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell checked-in with some notes prior to Friday's night's contest with the New York Yankees:

- Gibbons on CF Kevin Pillar, who's in a 2-for-29 skid: "In a lot of ways, he was almost due for one of those. You know how baseball is."

- Liriano activated off DL, RHP Leonel Campos sent down to Triple-A Buffalo. Liriano went on DL with left shoulder inflammation May 11.

- Devon Travis (knee/hamstring) is back in lineup after day off Thursday.

- Aaron Sanchez expected to play catch Sunday. He's been feeling really good and has been doing everything but throwing. Blister is pretty much gone, says John Gibbons.