Toronto Blue Jays announced catcher Russell Martin will be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list for the team's game tonight against the Baltimore Orioles.

According to TSN's Scott Mitchell, the 34-year-old will not play tonight, but will take batting practice tomorrow and be in the lineup if all goes well.

Martin has been on the DL since Aug. 12 due to a left oblique strain suffered on Aug. 11 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It marked the second time the Montreal, Que. native spent time on the DL this year after missing an extended period in May due to a nerve issue in his left shoulder.

So far this season, Martin is batting .224 with 12 home runs and 27 RBI in 81 games.