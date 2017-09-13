It's been over a month, but the Toronto Blue Jays will finally get their starting catcher back. Russell Martin returns to the lineup Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles and will bat seventh.

Martin has been out since Aug. 11 with a left oblique injury.

Russell Martin returns in the No. 7 hole. pic.twitter.com/NoyjMCDiZs — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) September 13, 2017

The 34-year-old was activated Tuesday but did not play.

In 81 games so far this season, he has 12 home runs and 27 RBI with a slash line of .223/.354/.381.

The Blue Jays (68-77) will send righty Marcus Stroman to the mound. Countering for the Orioles (71-74) will be Kevin Gausman.