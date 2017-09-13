1h ago
Martin returns to lineup against O's
TSN.ca Staff
It's been over a month, but the Toronto Blue Jays will finally get their starting catcher back. Russell Martin returns to the lineup Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles and will bat seventh.
Martin has been out since Aug. 11 with a left oblique injury.
The 34-year-old was activated Tuesday but did not play.
In 81 games so far this season, he has 12 home runs and 27 RBI with a slash line of .223/.354/.381.
The Blue Jays (68-77) will send righty Marcus Stroman to the mound. Countering for the Orioles (71-74) will be Kevin Gausman.