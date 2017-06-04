Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin will sit out for a fourth straight game on Sunday against the New York Yankees.

The 34-year-old Martin appeared to be favouring his neck during Wednesday's matinee game with the Cincinnati Reds. He played at third base during that game and remained in it for its duration, but has not played since.

Once again, Luke Maile spells Martin behind the plate.

In 33 games this season, Martin is batting .243 with five home runs and 11 runs batted in with an OPS of .792.

Chris Coghlan starts in left field a day after utility infielder Darwin Barney got the call.

The Jays are looking to split their four-game series with the American League East leaders.

The Jays send Marcus Stroman (6-2, 3.28) to the mound. The Yankees counter with Luis Severino (4-2, 2.93).

Due to inclement weather, the Rogers Centre roof will be closed.