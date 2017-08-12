Catcher Russell Martin has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.

Chris Rowley & Mike Ohlman contract selected. Chris Smith & Chris Coghlan DFA'd. Russ Martin placed on 10-day DL with a left oblique strain — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) August 12, 2017

Martin left Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning and was scheduled to have an MRI Saturday. Raffy Lopez replaced him, going 1-3.

This marks the second time Martin has hit the DL this year after missing time due to a nerve issue in his left shoulder in May.

So far this season, Martin is batting .224 with 12 home runs and 27 RBI in 81 games.

The Jays also selected the contracts of Chris Smith and Mike Ohlman. Chris Smith and Chris Coghlan were designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.