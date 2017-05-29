Maryville University won three straight matches in the grand finals to defeat the University of Toronto 3-1 and capture the League of Legends College Championship.

U of T seized control of the series with a blistering 34-minute victory in the opening match. It didn’t start out as planned for the Canadian club as they fell into an early 5,000-goal deficit in just 15 minutes

The tide turned with a few successful team fights at the 18 and 24-minute mark. The rally resulted in the Baron buff and the snowball rolled deep into the Maryville base. U of T sealed the deal with an ace and the Game 1 win.



Game 2 was very similar to the opening round in the early game as Maryville stormed out to an even larger 10,000-gold lead at the 16-minute mark. Staying comfortably away from team fights that cost them in the first game, Maryville continued to secure objectives and control the pace of the game and the positioning on the map. Maryville tied the series with a 37-minute triumph in Game 2.

U of T tried to buck the early game trend in Game 3 and managed to lock down two early kills, however they couldn’t carry the momentum long enough and were soon matched and passed by their American opponents. A game-defining 4-1 team fight put Maryville in complete control and the series lead was safe in 26 minutes.

As expected, Maryville dominated early in Game 4 and this time they would suffocate U of T en route to victory. Maryville jungler Cody "Walrus" Altman scored first blood and capped off a stellar performance with a penta kill at 30 minutes as Maryville rolled to a 32-minute victory and the League of Legends College Championship.

