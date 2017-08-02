JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars running back I'Tavius Mathers will be released from the hospital a day after suffering a neck injury during practice.

The team says Mathers will return to the football facility Wednesday and the medical staff will work with him to "decide the best course of action for his recovery."

Mathers was strapped to a board and carried off the practice field Tuesday after experiencing "neurological symptoms" following a collision. He tweeted late Tuesday that he was OK, posting "Thanks everyone for the prayers I really do appreciate it but I'm fine!!!"

Mathers is a 5-foot-11, 203-pound rookie from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He spent three years at Mississippi before transferring to Middle Tennessee State for the 2016 season. He ran for 1,561 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior last year, averaging more than 120 yards a game.

___

