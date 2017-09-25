Matthews on protests: Kneeling isn't something I'd look into doing

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews said Monday that he supports athletes speaking out but he doesn’t plan on participating in national anthem protests in the future. He also said he thinks it's a dishonour to anyone who fights for the flag to kneel, sit or stretch during the anthem.

Auston Matthews well-spoken today on political climate in the 🇺🇸. Supports athletes speaking out, but wouldn't kneel himself during anthem pic.twitter.com/cG1YrW15hw — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 25, 2017

“To me, I don’t know if kneeling, sitting, stretching is something I’d really look into doing because to me it’s like a dishonour to the men and women who fight for that flag, that fight for the U.S. I don’t think I’d be one of the people to take part in that,” said Matthews, who was born in California.

Matthews noted that he’s had friends and family members – including his great uncle – serve in the U.S. military.

On Saturday, American forward Blake Wheeler tweeted that U.S. president Donald Trump was violating first amendment rights by calling on NFL owners to “fire” players who knelt in protest during the national anthem.

“It’s the First Amendment to our Constitution. The First one!!” Wheeler tweeted.

“Regardless of how it makes you feel individually, these are literally the principles the US was founded on. Come on, Mr. President,” he tweeted seconds later.

Sunday, the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins announced that they would accept their invitation to visit the White House.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins respect the institution of the Office of the President, and the long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House,” they said in a statement.

“Any disagreement with a president’s politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways. However, we very much respect the rights of other individuals and groups to express themselves as they see fit.”

“I support it. It’s a great honour for us to be there,” Sidney Crosby said Sunday after the Penguins 4-1 preseason loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Approximately 200 players across the NFL knelt or raised fists on Sunday. Trump said it was “not acceptable,” and continued to tweet about players taking a knee into Monday morning.