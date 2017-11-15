Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Like clockwork, Auston Matthews is always among the first Maple Leafs’ forwards on the ice at team practice.

After missing three games with an upper-body injury and going eight days without organized skates, Matthews wasn’t an early bird on Wednesday, but he did finally make his anticipated return to the Leafs’ practice.

The 20-year-old was a full participant, but understandably wasn’t as crisp and showed more hesitancy than normal. After the 45-minute session, Matthews spent several minutes conversing with the Leafs’ athletic trainer before retiring to the dressing room, where he was all smiles detailing his low-key time off.

Carrick: Commitment to playing the right way key in Matthews' absence Maple Leafs defenceman Connor Carrick talked to Scott MacArthur about how he is feeling about the Leafs 19 games into the season. Connor talked about the Leafs four-game winning streak, what they can do better defensively, watching Auston Matthews play, and winning without their superstar in the lineup.

“It feels great just to get back on the ice,” Matthews said. “It was a pretty boring week when you can’t skate and you’re watching from the outside, but I was doing whatever I could to maintain working out wise and rehab and everything I can within the restrictions the medical team gave me.”

Matthews said he hadn’t yet determined if he’ll be available to the Leafs for Thursday’s game against the New Jersey Devils. That decision will depend on conversations later on Wednesday afternoon and how he feels after the morning skate.

The reigning Calder Trophy winner may be the Leafs’ leader in goals (10) and points (19) despite his three-game absence, but the Leafs are also 3-0-0 without him. While Toronto’s medical team ultimately has the final say on when a player can return, seeing how the team has fared takes some of the pressure off Matthews pushing himself to get back before he’s ready.

This isn’t the first time Matthews has been in an injury situation like this – while playing for the ZSC Lions of National League A in Switzerland the season he was drafted, Matthews suffered an upper-body injury (back) that held him out for six games.

“It’s always frustrating to miss games – just watching sucks,” he said. “You want to be out there, and help contribute. At the end of the day, your health is important. For [the injury] to not fully recover and then [you] tweak it again, you’re back to square one. We’ve been pretty cautious. Been feeling better day by day. That’s all you can really ask for.”

Matthews last suited up against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 6. Toronto won 4-3 in the shootout, but Matthews looked less and less like his explosive self as the game wore on and admitted on Wednesday he felt “lower” in that tilt than previous ones.

Is Nylander costing himself money with lackluster play and no new contract? Leafs Lunch host Andi Petrillo and co-hosts Gord Miller & Craig Button are joined by TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun to discuss update how things are progressing for William Nylander being in a contract year given he’s not posting the kind of numbers he was last season.

Eight days may not seem like much time to miss (Matthews was skating on his own with a trainer for at least two days prior to Wednesday’s practice), but his first crack at full-speed drills wasn’t without its challenges.

“I haven’t skated in a week. It’s almost like you’ve forgotten how to stickhandle the puck and stuff,” he joked. “So it’s just getting back out there, getting your legs, your wind, your hands back under you.”

“He’s fine, but he wasn’t like he normally is, with power and explosiveness and fitness,” head coach Mike Babcock said of Matthews’ practice. “Anybody who knows, [they] know if you get too many days off it takes a while to get [it] back, that’s the way it is. But he’s a good player, he’s determined and I don’t think there should be any issue.”

Matthews said he watched the two home games he sat out from the Leafs’ rink and last Saturday night’s road game from home with his parents. He was impressed with what his teammates were able to accomplish, commending their improved defensive play and two-game sweep of a physical Boston Bruins team.

While also claiming not to have any insight into Matthews' status for Thursday, Babcock hopes the Leafs can continue elevating their overall team game like they have on this stretch.

“I like a lot of things that happened since Matty hasn’t been playing. We had to dig in and play a different way,” said Babcock. “We gave up shots [111] when he was away but our scoring chances against were way down, especially our [high-quality shots, at 31] were way down, which is important for us. And it gives our goalies a better chance to be good.”

LeBrun: Don’t get the sense that Leafs want to move Soshnikov Leafs Lunch host Andi Petrillo and co-hosts Gord Miller & Craig Button are joined by TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun to discuss the process behind the Leafs recalling Nikita Soshnikov and what he gather from Leafs’ Gm Lou Lamoriello is the plan of his future with the club.

Soshnikov back on merit, not account of contract clause

It was only a matter of time before Nikita Soshnikov was recalled to the Leafs from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

The winger has a clause in his contract that states he can request a loan to the KHL if he wasn't on the Leafs’ roster by Tuesday. Coming off a concussion that ended his season in March and impacted his off-season preparation, Soshnikov started the year in the AHL to try and get his offensive game back on track.

He responded with five goals and seven assists in 14 games and was on a four-game point streak when the Leafs brought him back into the fold.

Maple Leafs GM Lou Lamoriello told TSN’s Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun that Soshnikov got this opportunity on his own merit, not simply because of the contract clause (although they used the time afforded to them to make the final decision).

Soshnikov bristled at any notion to the contrary after practice on Wednesday.

“That’s just a contract,” Soshnikov said. “I think I earned this call-up. I try to do my best down there with the Marlies. I think that’s it.”

Soshnikov added that he feels even better now post-concussion than he did last season when he produced five goals and four assists in 56 games as a rookie. At that point, Soshnikov was a regular in the Leafs’ lineup, but whether his return now will include regular playing time is up in the air.

Babcock said he was impressed with Soshnikov’s first team practice of the season and how he elevated his intensity.

“Sosh, he was flying out there today. He played real well,” Babcock said. “He’s been really good down there [with the Marlies], so it’s time for him here. When he gets his opportunity, [he] has to make good on his opportunity. Does that guarantee you stay in? No. But it sure gives you a chance. We think Sosh is a real good player. We like him a lot, so it’s good to have him back.”​