TORONTO — Auston Matthews and the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs picked up a much-needed victory, edging out the Dallas Stars 3-1 at the Air Canada Centre on Tuesday night.

Matthews scored his team-leading 25th goal of the year and Curtis McElhinney made 39 saves as the Leafs won for only the second time in the last six games (2-3-1). Struggling defensively of late, Toronto held the Stars to only a single goal after yielding 22 over the previous four outings.

Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev also scored for the Leafs (25-17-10), who sit third in the Atlantic division with 60 points.

Antti Niemi made 31 saves and Tyler Seguin tallied Dallas's (21-23-10) lone goal in defeat. The Stars haven't beat the Leafs in Toronto since Dec. 23, 2008 .

Both teams entered the night in midst of wobbly spells. The Leafs had dropped four of their previous five games, including a 6-5 overtime defeat to the New York Islanders in Brooklyn on Monday night. The Stars, meanwhile, had fallen in five of the previous seven with one victory coming against Toronto one week earlier in Dallas.

It was the home side that got the early jump off an offensive zone faceoff nine minutes in.

After Tyler Bozak beat Adam Cracknell on the draw, Mitch Marner scooped up the puck and fed Gardiner at the point. The 26-year-old wired the one-time shot under the glove of Niemi, who's struggled all year-long for Dallas.

A Stanley Cup winner with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, Niemi ranks near the bottom of the league in save percentage this season.

Gardiner, who had two points on the night, is up to seven goals on the year, equalling the mark he posted in 79 games last season. Marner added an assist on the play, his 32nd of the year and 46th point, both marks leading the Leafs. The 19-year-old is riding a five-game point streak, during which he's racked up three goals and four assists.

Marner is among the NHL's leading scorers since Jan. 1 with 20 points in 17 games.

Dallas outshot Toronto 16-10 over the first 20 minutes, coming close when Esa Lindell fired a shot off the post behind McElhinney with the Stars pressing.

The visitors had another terrific chance to even things up late in the period when Nazem Kadri was whistled for both hooking and cross-checking, drawing four minutes in the box. The Stars came up with six shots but every one was stopped by McElhinney.

The 33-year-old was making his third start since joining the Leafs off waivers from Columbus in mid-January. The London, Ont., product was pegged to fill a backup role that shuffled warily between Jhonas Enroth and rookie Antoine Bibeau earlier this season.

McElhinney allowed only two goals in each of his first two starts with the club, delivering another stable outing on Tuesday.

Toronto increased the lead to two late in the middle frame on a play that mirrored the first goal. Matthews won an offensive zone draw to Gardiner at the point, his shot then redirected past Niemi by the 19-year-old centre, who leads all NHL rookies in goals this season.

A Zach Hyman holding penalty in the first few minutes of the third opened the door for Dallas once more and this time they came through. Cody Eakin beat veteran Ben Smith cleanly on the offensive zone draw, feeding it right Seguin stationed to his left. The Stars winger whistled the one-time shot past the Leafs netminder, cutting Toronto's lead to 2-1.

Dallas nearly scored again shorthanded minutes later, Jamie Benn's opportunity denied by McElhinney. The goaltender was subsequently driven to the ice by Cracknell, remaining down on the ice for a few moments before ultimately staying in the game.

He stopped 16-of-17 in the third frame.

The Leafs would score with a five-on-three advantage shortly thereafter, Zaitsev blasting a shot through traffic past Niemi. It was only the second NHL goal for the 25-year-old rookie this season and first since Dec. 17.

Toronto managed protect a third period lead after letting a pair away in defeat against the Islanders one night earlier.

The Leafs are now 3-8-1 when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had McElhinney spelled incorrectly.