Toronto Maple Leafs fans can breathe a sigh of relief – Auston Matthews is back.

The 20-year-old was on the ice for warmups and will play against the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night.

Auston Matthews on the ice for warmups in Montreal. Barring any complications, safe to say he’ll play tonight. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 18, 2017

Matthews has been sidelined since Nov. 6 and was originally listed as a game-time decision against the Habs.

In five games against Montreal in his career, he has four goals and one assist.