Toronto Maple Leafs fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Forward Auston Matthews will be in the lineup for Monday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Prior to puck drop, Matthews was taking line rushes with Zach Hyman and William Nylander.

Josh Leivo officially scratched for #Leafs tonight, so Auston Matthews is in. His line will start vs. Vegas. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 6, 2017

Josh Leivo is a scratch for the Leafs tonight.

The news comes after Matthews left Monday’s morning skate after participating in the initial line rushes.

"Matthews will be a game-time decision," Mike Babcock announced before a question could be asked at his news conference. "A little soreness, we'll see," reported TSN’s Mark Masters earlier in the day.

"I don't think anything happened in St. Louis," Babcock added. "How's that?"

In 15 games so far this season, he has 10 goals and eight assists.