TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The Maple Leafs held a team meeting prior to the game versus the Flyers Saturday evening at the Air Canada Centre.

* It may only be Game No. 11 in a long season, but this is a big one when it comes to testing the maturity of the young Maple Leafs.

At 7-3-0, Toronto's record indicates it's a good hockey team. Very good, actually. But, Thursday's effort in a 6-3 loss to Carolina was lacklustre and head coach Mike Babcock blasted his players for the subpar performance.

“Sometimes the image we have of ourself isn’t real," Babcock said when asked about the value of leadership in the dressing room. "You have to get outside your body and have a look at who you really are. We need internal accountability. That’s how you get to be a real good team, is that it’s not just the coach, it’s the people in there. When you don’t get it in, when you don’t change at the right time, when you don’t do the right things, someone there is making you accountable and that’s why good teams win and that’s why a guy like Patrick Marleau is here.”

One day earlier, Babcock spoke of setting "championship standards" and needing his players to bring it every day. That message rang true for Marleau, who went to the Stanley Cup Final while playing for a perennially-contending team in San Jose.

"We’re trying to get that instilled in our group," Marleau said. "When you stumble, it’s how quick you get back at it and do things the right way and tonight’s going to be a good test for us."

* Friday's practice was intense, but brief clocking in at just 24 minutes. On Saturday, the Leafs cancelled their morning skate. So, getting off to a fast start is clearly a huge point of emphasis against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“There’s no shortage of energy," Marleau said. “It’s really important. You can’t let things snowball in the wrong direction and being fresh tonight and having a good start is going to be big.”

Despite its offensive firepower, Toronto has actually been outshot in the first period in four straight games.

After rehashing the loss to Carolina yesterday, Babcock was ready to turn the page Saturday morning.

“It was a disappointing night for us the other night," he said, "and now it’s over with so we don’t have to talk about it anymore and can just get on with playing this game. We’re going to play hard tonight so we don’t have to revisit it.”

The Leafs own the third best power play in the league and rank eighth in penalty kill so Friday's practice didn't feature any special teams work. It was all about improving at even strength.

“We’re not happy with how we’ve been playing five-on-five," said Mitch Marner, who has two assists in the last six games. "We need to just calm down in the D zone. We know what we need to do and we just got to stick more to our game plan, stay calm and just talk to each other.”

* Marner, who has started the last five games on the fourth line, is set to get a promotion against the Flyers. An injury to James van Riemsdyk, who will miss Saturday's game, has provided Babcock with an opportunity to juggle his top nine forward group. At Friday's practice, Marleau was with Tyler Bozak and Marner. Toronto's oldest player is looking forward to skating alongside one of the Leafs rising stars.

"He controls the play out there," Marleau said of Marner. "He has the puck the majority of the time out there and sees the ice really well. So, for me, I'm just going to try and complement him out there, be in the right spots. Having not played with him, I'll talk to him out there, talk things over on the bench.”

Marner is excited for the opportunity to play with Marleau, who has scored 512 NHL goals.

“It’s huge," the 20-year-old said. "Obviously, he’s played so many years in this league, but it's how good he still is and how much skill he’s got, it’s pretty crazy to see and be around every day.”

As for van Riemsdyk, Babcock expects the left winger to be in the lineup on Monday when the Leafs open a road trip in San Jose. Ditto for Matt Martin, who will also miss Saturday's game with an upper-body injury picked up on Thursday.

In their absence, Josh Leivo and Kasperi Kapanen will make their season debuts.

* Not many teams have the options that Babcock possesses when it comes to the Leafs forward group. The coach was asked what he likes about the depth at his disposal.

"Well, I don't know if anyone saw the lineup for the Marlies last night, the back end for the Marlies – that's all-world for the American Hockey League, I can tell you," the coach noted.

The Marlies defence on Friday night looked like this:

Travis Dermott - Timothy Liljegren

Andrew Nielsen - Calle Rosen

Rinat Valiev - Martin Marincin

"We could still use more depth at centre," Babcock noted. "But, I think you're a work in progress, but you want to have guys ready to come – [Nikita Soshnikov] is obviously right there too."

* The Flyers announced that Nolan Patrick, the second overall pick in June's draft, will miss Saturday's game with an upper-body injury. Patrick has been sidelined since taking a big hit from Anaheim's Chris Wagner on Tuesday.

* Projected Leafs lineup for Saturday's game:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Komarov-Kadri-Brown

Marleau-Bozak-Marner

Leivo-Moore-Kapanen

Injured: van Riemsdyk, Martin

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Polak

Extra: Carrick

Andersen starts

McElhinney

* Projected Leafs power play units for Saturday's game:

Rielly

Bozak-Kadri-Marner

Leivo

Gardiner

Matthews-Marleau-Nylander

Brown